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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Series 2000 Air humidifier
Discontinued
Support
HU4811/90
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Eco passport Philips Series 2000 Air humidifier - English (US)
EDC 506 Frog HU48XX - English (US)
All (4)
When should I replace my Philips Air Humidifier’s filters?
How do the red and blue indicator lights in my Philips Humidifier work?
How to store my Philips Humidifier or Combi Purifier/Humidifier
How to check the humidity sensor of my Philips Humidifier
Humidifier 2000 SeriesHumidification filter
My Philips Air Humidifier makes too much noise
My Philips Humidifier’s low water light indicator does not work
My Philips Humidifier produces a bad smell
My Philips Air Humidifier stopped working
My Philips Humidifier does not humidify the air
The water tank of my Philips Humidifier is leaking
Contacting Philips
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