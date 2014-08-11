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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

Cleaning cartridge

JC302/50

Keep your shaver like new

The cleaning cartridge for the SmartClean system, gives you a convenient way to clean, lubricate and refresh your shaver, for that new shaver feeling every day

See all benefits

For all SmartClean systems

Keep your shaver like new

  • 2-pack

  • Cleans

  • Lubricates

  • Refreshes

Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel

The Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel. The unique double filter prevents hairs from clogging your shaving heads, maintaining your shaver's excellent performance.

The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

The active lubrication system reduces friction and wear on shaving heads and blades, keeping your shaver performing as new for longer.

Cleans up to 10x better than water

Cleans up to 10x better than water

The DualFiltration system and active lubricationc leave your shaver up to 10 times cleaner than with water alone

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

List of Ingredients - English (US)

  • version: 9
  • PDF file, 145.6 kB
  • 29 January 2026

Contacting Philips

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