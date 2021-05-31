2 year warranty
Discontinued
LR03E4B/40
Ultra high power for ultra high-drain devices
When you simply have to have the best, insist on Ultra Alkaline batteries. They are perfect for your high-energy consuming devices.
AAA
Ultra Alkaline
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.
Philips AAA Ultra Alkaline batteries have 129% more power than industry standard
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.