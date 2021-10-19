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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

PicoPix MaxTVMobile projector

PPX720/INT

Xtreme Brightness, Xtreme Sound & Portability

Based on Android TV, the PicoPix MaxTV projects images up to 120” in True Full HD. Thanks to multiple image corrections, automatic brightness, a battery lasting up to 4h, and a boombox function, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it!

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Xtreme Brightness, Xtreme Sound & Portability

  • 120" in True FULL HD 1080p

  • Xtreme sound and portability

  • Android TV experience

  • Bluetooth boombox function

Smart Autofocus

Smart Autofocus

One-click auto-focus eliminates the hassle and burden of a manual set-up. The high-resolution camera and AI driven autofocus, will always ensure you get the clearest image, automatically.

Xtreme portability

Xtreme portability

An ultra compact PicoPix Max TV projector packed with everything you need. Make the most of a 4-hour battery in projection mode or 10 hours in Bluetooth Speaker mode. The Powerbank function will also charge all your devices via the USB-C or USB-A port.

TI DLP technology / REC709

TI DLP technology / REC709

Texas Instruments DLP technology, used in 9 out of 10 cinemas worldwide, delivers vivid pictures, deep contrast, and a bright image in any conditions. You can expect an unrivalled visual experience with vibrant colors that deliver 100% of the REC709 signal.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Google, Google Play, YouTube, Android TV and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

  2. Projectors for direct connection to and for use with an automatic data processing machine such as a smartphone, laptop, PC, Blue-ray Player etc.