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Discontinued

Headgroomdo it yourself hair clipper

QC5580/13

Shave your own head

The unique 180° rotating head makes it easy to reach even the most difficult spots, so you can give yourself a perfectly even and precise haircut every time. Or, click on the head shave attachment for a completely smooth finish.

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The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Shave your own head

  • Easy Reach 180°

  • Pro

180° rotating head for easy reach.

180° rotating head for easy reach.

The rotating head gives you total control over the clipper's angle, so you can turn the head to reach even the most difficult areas with ease.

Head shave attachment for a perfectly smooth finish.

Head shave attachment for a perfectly smooth finish.

Get a perfectly smooth shave without nicks or cuts. Simply clip on the head shave attachment for a flawless finish every time.

14 easy lock-in length settings from 0 to 15 mm.

14 easy lock-in length settings from 0 to 15 mm.

Turn the integrated zoom wheel beneath the clipper’s head to select and lock in the length setting you want. Two combs provide length settings from 1mm to 15mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Use the special precision comb for buzz cut...or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 