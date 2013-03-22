2 year warranty
Discontinued
QC5580/13
Shave your own head
The unique 180° rotating head makes it easy to reach even the most difficult spots, so you can give yourself a perfectly even and precise haircut every time. Or, click on the head shave attachment for a completely smooth finish.
Easy Reach 180°
Pro
The rotating head gives you total control over the clipper's angle, so you can turn the head to reach even the most difficult areas with ease.
Get a perfectly smooth shave without nicks or cuts. Simply clip on the head shave attachment for a flawless finish every time.
Turn the integrated zoom wheel beneath the clipper’s head to select and lock in the length setting you want. Two combs provide length settings from 1mm to 15mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Use the special precision comb for buzz cut...or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024