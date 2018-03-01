2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCD628/01
Easy to combine with breastfeeding
The Elephant gift set for girls is the ideal gift to give to moms and their precious babies. A handy collection including one Natural bottle, two soothers and a soother clip.
1 Natural
9oz/260ml
Slow Flow Nipple
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.