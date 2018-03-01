2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF145/08
Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products
The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and molded handle-tip, to effectively clean all types of; bottles, nipples and feeding equipment. The durable, high density bristles safely clean without scratching.
Bottle accessories
This bottle and nipple brush is complete produced from BPA free* material
Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.
The bottle and nipple brush is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.