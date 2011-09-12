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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Philips AventDisposable breast pads

SCF254/02

Comfortable and discreet

Unique Philips Avent breast pads specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable during the day.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Avent breast pads

Comfortable and discreet

  • 2 day pads

Invisible under clothes

Invisible under clothes

Ultra thin with a contoured shape. Adhesive strip to keep the pads in place.

Anti slip with adhesive tapes

Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.

Developed with breastfeeding expert

Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 