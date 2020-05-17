2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAJS30/00
Bring the music. In style.
Beautifully curved, beautifully tactile. With its wool-blend speaker fabric and polished-steel top plate, this small Bluetooth speaker will turn heads wherever you go. You get crisp sound and up to 6 hours play time.
Bluetooth®
4 W Output Power
6 hours play time
IPX7 waterproof
Designed together with Georg Jensen, this small, curved Bluetooth speaker is simple yet striking. The polished-steel top plate contrasts beautifully with the tactile Kvadrat speaker fabric. Discreet brand signatures nod subtly to Philips and Georg Jensen.
This speaker is covered with a premium speaker fabric created by high-end manufacturer Kvadrat. The beautiful wool-blend material is acoustically transparent, allowing the sound to flow freely from the speaker into the room.
The battery gives you 6 hours play time from a full charge, and there's buttons on the speaker for volume control. You can pair with an identical Philips Georg Jensen speaker to enjoy your music in stereo. Simply press the power button for 2 seconds.