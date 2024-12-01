ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music

Wireless speaker

TAS2108BK/00

Add some visuals to your music

This fantastic Bluetooth speaker is so punchy you can even see the passive radiator bouncing to the beat! Multiple light modes let you choose your favorite colored visuals to add some mood or just relax to the gentle night light.

See all benefits

Add some visuals to your music

  • Passive radiator. Punchy bass

  • Multiple lighting modes

  • 5W RMS output power

  • Easily receive calls

Passive radiator for punchy bass

The bass you get from this compact little speaker is so deep and rich – you can even see the radiator bouncing to the beat. Bring your music with you and hear it clearly in any room in the house. The glowing lights bring your sounds to life.

Pair with an identical speaker for stereo sound

In the mood for even richer sounds? You can easily connect two identical speakers together to produce fantastic stereo sound. When you connect a second speaker the light displays will also synchronize.

Choose multi-colored moods or a gentle night light

This great speaker features multiple light modes so you can add some real atmosphere to your music. Choose between multi-colored lights, a fader and a soft, white night light for when you want to settle down at the end of a long day.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips