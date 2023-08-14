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Bluetooth party speaker

TAX2208/00

Get the party started

This Bluetooth party speaker kicks your party into gear. With a party light and karaoke function, you can also connect two speakers wirelessly for amazing stereo sound. Up to 7 hours of play time also lets you move the celebrations outside.

See all benefits

Get the party started

  • Party light

  • True Wireless dual connect

  • Karaoke input with echo effect

  • Built-in rechargeable battery

Different light modes let you choose your party atmosphere

Different light modes let you choose your party atmosphere

Every party needs a lightshow. Built in behind the speaker's grille sits a fan of lights that will pulse, flash and glow along with your music. Select from different light modes to suit your party atmosphere.

Karaoke mic input. Knobs to control volume and echo effect

Karaoke mic input. Knobs to control volume and echo effect

Be your party's music! The speaker features a 6.3 mm port so you can plug in a microphone and let the karaoke loose. Use the knobs to set your microphone volume and choose how much echo you think your singing needs.

TWS. Pair two speakers wirelessly for great stereo sound

TWS. Pair two speakers wirelessly for great stereo sound

This brilliant Bluetooth party speaker is the perfect way to get your party going. True Wireless technology lets you connect two TAX2208 speakers together for awesome stereo sound.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The USB audio playback function is only applicable to devices manufactured in production batches after May 2025. For devices purchased prior to May 2025, it is strongly advised NOT to upgrade the software. The user bears sole responsibility for any consequences resulting from such upgrades.