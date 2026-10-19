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2 year warranty

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New

Bluetooth party speaker

TAX3500/98

Bring the beats

Start the party with the portable Bluetooth speaker that lets you rock the mics! You get karaoke functions, lighting effects, and powerful sound with big bass. Plug it into a wall socket, or use the built-in battery outdoors.

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Bring the beats

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB, Audio-in, TF card, FM

  • Karaoke functions

  • Built-in battery

Deep bass. Up to 8 hours of play time

Deep bass. Up to 8 hours of play time

With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this karaoke speaker can fill the room with beats. The built-in battery lets you take the party outdoors for up to 8 hours of play time on a single charge. You can record your performance to a USB device or TF card.

Party light effects. Light up to the music

Party light effects. Light up to the music

Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects. Coloured lights on the speakers pulse in time with the music, and there are different lighting modes. However you like to party, this speaker has you covered.

Dual mic inputs

Dual mic inputs (6.3 mm) let you take the party up a notch. The mics have their own volume control on the speaker, and you can add echo effects too.

Technical Specifications

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