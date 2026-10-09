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New

Philips PowerUp 30Cordless Vacuum

XC3213/10

Fast and powerful cleaning, made easier

PowerUp pulls in more dirt from every direction with its 360° nozzle and up to 150 AW (4) suction for faster cleaning. Easy to use with anti-tangle design, flex tube and easy-open bucket. Up to 50 min (6) runtime and 3 tools for a full-home clean.

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Pulls in more dirt than regular stick vacuums(1)

Fast and powerful cleaning, made easier

  • High performance up to 150 AW(1)

  • 360° nozzle lifts 99.99% dust(7) in all directions

  • Up to 50 min runtime(6)

PowerUp pulls in more dirt than regular stick vacuums(1)

PowerUp pulls in more dirt than regular stick vacuums(1)

PowerUp technology amplifies suction on hard floors and carpets with its patented V-shaped nozzle design and high-powered motor, pulling in more dirt with less effort for up to 50% cleaner floors. (3).

Patented 360° nozzle cleans from all directions

Patented 360° nozzle cleans from all directions

The patented PowerUp nozzle delivers 360° suction from every direction, forward, backward and sideways, for faster cleaning so no need to go over the same area multiple times. Its high-performance design captures up to 99.99%(5) of dust from floors.

150 AW(4) suction - for everyday cleaning

150 AW(4) suction - for everyday cleaning

Suction power up to 150 AW(4) – our powerful cordless stick lifts embedded dirt, dust and hair to deeply clean carpets, hard floors, and upholstery – be confident that every corner is thoroughly clean.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) Highest average of dust and debris pick up, on hard and soft floors, per IEC 62885-2:2021, tested vs. top high-end stick vacuums, EU, 2025.

  2. (2) "Cleaner" refers to less remaining debris and dust, per IEC 62885-2:2021, tested vs. Average of top high-end stick vacuums, EU, 2025.

  3. (3) IEC 62885-4:2023 (Ed.1.1) Sec. 5.11, in Boost mode at the inlet.

  4. (4) On hard floor, in the highest mode​.

  5. (5) In Eco mode, on handheld.

  6. (6) Based on IEST-RP-CC001.7-2022 HEPA (type A). Allergens refers to non-living matter.

  7. (7) With dry nozzle on hard floors.