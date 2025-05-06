ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph

HomeRun 5000 Series Vacuum and Mop RobotVacuum and Mop Robot

XU5100/11

Good things come in two

Discover the joy of spotless floors with the Philips HomeRun 5000 series. Its mighty mopping action and powerful suction together remove more dust than vacuuming alone, for a home that shines effortlessly. Live more, clean less.

See all benefits

Double spin, double power, double clean

Good things come in two

  • Mighty mopping, double the mops for spotless shine

  • Smaller in size, stronger in power¹

  • No need to tidy up before a cleaning session

  • Anti-tangle brush for less maintenance

  • 70 days hassle-free ease with Auto-Empty station

Double the mops for a spotless shine

Double the mops for a spotless shine

The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go, effectively tackling the fine layer of dust that accumulates daily, as well as more challenging messes like muddy paw prints and stains. The robot's double mops are designed to be gentle on surfaces yet tough on dirt. With a water tank capacity that is equipped to handle all your mopping needs in one go, saving you time and effort. Enjoy spotless floors and the confidence of clean feet, even when barefoot.

Powerful suction to capture dust and dirt like pet hairs

Powerful suction to capture dust and dirt like pet hairs

Enjoy double the power with our robot's unparalleled suction power of 10,000 Pa². It's not just about tackling the visible crumbs and pet hair; it's about going deeper. Experience a new level of clean that ensures even the most hidden dirt is captured, leaving your floors immaculate and your home feeling refreshed.

70 days of hassle-free ease with the Auto-Empty station

70 days of hassle-free ease with the Auto-Empty station

Experience 70 days³ of hassle-free convenience with the stylish Auto-Empty station. The robot empties itself automatically into the Auto-Empty station. The station features a 3.0 liter S-bag that can hold up to 70 days worth of dust and other dirt, to save you the hassle of emptying. The universal S-bag can be hygienically disposed without a cloud of dust - ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Versus the HomeRun 7000 series

  2. Tested on a hard floor with the highest suction level

  3. Depending on the intensity and context of use

  4. Results vary depending on context of use

  5. Depending on intensity and context of use