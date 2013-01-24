You believe that every mother and baby deserves the best care possible – before, during, and after a precious newborn enters the world.

At Philips, we share your passion and support your mission. We're committed to providing you with innovative, clinically proven solutions and the broadest range of support – right from the start, through every stage and each transition.

From the obstetrician's office to the hospital to the home, we are delivering the next generation of care, so you can deliver the next generation on the best path possible.