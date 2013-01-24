Our experience flow mapping technique provides a valuable tool for healthcare teams to see and understand the day-to-day reality of patients and staff as well as to oversee complex care processes to improve. We use the technique to create an entire careflow that places clinical metrics along the entire care continuum - where the data is being collected and how the data can be used to influence care decisions and track performance according to quality standards.

Overview and detailed view

It is a fine balance with such a careflow process to make the visualization detailed enough so that it is clinically complete, but avoid making it too complex. A good careflow can really magnify high level gaps and inconstancies in transitions of care but also highlight those detailed issues that really impact staff, patient and family experience and overall quality of care.

Get up and engage

At the end of the day the most important thing that we do is engage side-by-side with stakeholders across the continuum. By visualizing the steps, the insights, the personal quotes and information on a one coordinated medium – a wall poster really invites stakeholders to stand up and look at the situation and engage each other. It helps people accept the information, feel comfortable with it and endorse it.

New innovations on the front and back-end

Another aspect we always take into account in supporting care providers to become stroke centers of excellence is to look at possible new innovations. A critical aspect in stroke care is to get patients to the right care from the outset. If you can predict in the field which patient is most likely to benefit from neuro thrombectomy, for example, and send that patient as quickly as possible to the facility with those capabilities, there is a real opportunity influencing patient outcomes in a positive way.

And on the back end, we often see in our practice that a focus on rehab can get stalled following the hyperacute phase. Patients often remain in the hospital until a place for them comes available in a dedicated stroke rehab center – thus occupying a costlier bed than clinically necessary. Using predictive analytics to plan ahead for which follow up treatment might be most relevant combined with an earlier assessment of patient and family’s wishes to make transitions of care more seamless and less costly.