Specific attention was given to the human and cultural factors in setting out to redesign AMITA Health’s Care Management program. Frontline staff, system leadership, and other stakeholders across the organization were engaged to help develop a common vision and create and implement new care management processes.

Visioning



An enterprise-wide assessment was completed to review associated functions and processes. Insights from data analysis and stakeholder interviews, workshops, and site observations helped develop an understanding of existing practices and identify opportunities for improvement.

Cultural changes were implemented through empathic design focusing on the needs of eight unique population cohorts in the community. A vision was developed and agreed via collaboration of multidisciplinary AMITA Health teams and Philips consultants.



Prototyping and planning



A co-create workshop was held to identify key care management processes: Identification, Intervention, Coordination, and Engagement. Detailed workflows, tools, process, and key performance indicators (KPIs) were identified with staff and leadership input.

A practical program was built and tested in an “innovation sandbox” - a live operational environment with limited scale for rapid learning and improvement.



Our consultants provided rapid rounds of on-site support and huddle calls and evolved the program through facilitated learning, sharing, and program adjustment during the testing period.



During a final co-create workshop, the team reviewed lessons learned, finalized program design, and identified key considerations for systematic enterprise expansion.



Enterprise expansion



Philips helped AMITA Health embed the new program into daily operations and enable the cultural and operational changes with leadership and frontline staff.



A train-the-trainer approach helped educate frontline staff, support internal capabilities, and sustain program ownership of the operational leaders.