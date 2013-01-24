Home
    Providing strategic healthcare consulting to transform care

    Partnering to improve performance and enhance the patient experience

    Westchester Medical Center Health (WMCHealth) is a regional medical center that has grown into a large regional network of hospitals and health care services and is transforming into the largest provider of integrated health in New York's Hudson Valley.

     

    A Philips medical technologies partner for decades, WMCHealth recently challenged us to help them further improve their clinical processes and enhance the overall patient experience.

     

    Our consultants have collaborated with WMCH on various consulting projects to:

    Westchester Medical Center Health

    Where: Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), Valhalla, NY

     

    What: Collaborating to improve clinical performance, reduce readmissions, and create an exceptional patient experience.

     

    How: Providing strategic guidance and innovative solutions across the enterprise to help WMCHealth achieve their long-term goals.

    Together, we are working to keep the Hudson Valley healthy through a model that supports innovation and transformation in a value-driven environment.”

    Michael D. Israel, President and CEO

    Westchester Medical Center Health

    Our approach

     

    Philips always takes a patient-centered, collaborative approach to enable meaningful clinical and business transformation as we recognize the benefits of shared goals.

    Our consultants work closely with clients as a cohesive project team to agree on project goals, scope, deliverables, timelines, and measurements of success. This collaboration supports more meaningful and sustainable improvements for our clients.

    A foundation of data analytics

     

    Philips believes that healthcare transformation should be based on data and data should support each phase of a consulting engagement and drive our recommendations. Our team analyzes retrospective data to create and deliver data platforms and analytic approaches to help turn data into insights and actions.

     

    We leverage a variety of data sources, research expertise, benchmarking, best practices, and tools to drive granular performance insights. Data sources include public data, client system data, aggregate Philips install base information, third-party data, and more.

    Philips TransformAnalytics provides online performance dashboards to provide at-a-glance visibility into past and current performance as well as identify areas of concern. Learn more

    Philips and Westchester Medical Center Health Network announce USD 500 million, multi-year enterprise partnership to transform patient care

    * Philips to supply innovative medical technologies and consulting services to improve care delivery across the health continuum

    * Partnership allows WMCHealth to continue to expand access to quality care and improve results

    * The WMCHealth-Philips partnership aims to improve all care areas, including radiology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and pediatrics 

     

