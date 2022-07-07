Search terms

“We learned from Philips the professional management skills, and we were able to develop the mindset that we must improve our efficiency and think about how to increase our profits. This was really the biggest result.”

Dr. Teiji Tominaga, Hospital Director

Tohoku University Hospital​

Workflow improvements resulted in reduced patient waiting times, and

improved staff satisfaction

Tohoku University Hospital (TUH) in Japan was facing several challenges in their radiology and surgery department. Long patient waiting times, increased number of surgeries performed outside of work hours and an increased workload for staff, made clear that operational improvements were needed. The hospital also wanted to increase the number of Da Vinci surgeries with the existing resources – staff, space, and equipment. Additionally, TUH wanted to provide a better work-life balance for their staff - an important topic for the University Hospital to retain their staff. TUH knew they needed assistance in addressing these challenges and turned to Philips for help. 

 

Using co-creation and LEAN methodologies, the Philips consultants worked together with TUH management and staff to identify root causes for the issues in both departments. Collaboratively, TUH and Philips defined and implemented several workflow improvements that increased the efficiency in both the radiology and central surgery department. 

Results

 

Results achieved in the MRI department*:

Patient waiting time reduced by 59 days​
(from 80 days
to 21 days)

20% reduction in scan duration ​

80% reduction in overtime work 

40% increase in MRI productivity  


Other results*:

Improved staff 
satisfaction 

Increased number of 
Da Vinci surgeries​

Improved surgery planning  

“We knew we had to do something, but we had no idea what to do and where to start. Philips started by encouraging us to be aware of what the issues were and worked with us to figure out what to do to achieve our goals. I found this invaluable.”

Toru Kodama, Assistant Manager Medical Affairs

Tohoku University Hospital

* Results achieved in one year.  Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

Tohoku University Hospital (TUH) in Japan is a public hospital with 57 departments and 1,262 beds. The hospital offers diagnostic and therapeutic treatment using advanced medical equipment by healthcare professionals who aim to provide patient-centered care. As an academic institution, TUH provides specialist training and is committed to continued research on intractable diseases and advanced medical care practices.

Meet our team

Yutaka kitahara

Yutaka Kitahara

Senior HTS Consulting Manager, Japan

 

Yutaka and his team develop and deliver strategic consulting services to hospitals and healthcare providers to help improve the quality of care. Services span from facility and department (re)design consulting to optimizing clinical outcomes and improving overall efficiency across health systems. Yutaka has extensive experience as a healthcare consultant in strategy development, operational improvement, analytics, business model development and financial advisory.   

