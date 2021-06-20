Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Consumer products
SCD807/00 Philips Avent Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent Gift set
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

Philips Avent Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent Gift set

SCD807/00

With which Philips Avent bottles can I use the AirFree vent?

The AirFree vent is compatible with all Anti-colic bottles. The AirFree vent is not compatible with Natural bottles, nipples and screw rings. Get all information here.

AirFree vent and Anti-colic bottles

The AirFree vent works with 4 oz/125 ml, 9 oz/260 ml and 11 oz/330 ml Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle, nipple and screw ring. You can always use the Anti-colic bottles without the AirFree vent.

It could be that you see fewer air bubbles when using the AirFree vent with the 11 oz/330 ml bottle. Do not worry, the AirFree vent will keep the nipple full of milk. The bubbles will leave the nipple via the leaf of the AirFree vent.

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product
    Philips & AGT partnership
    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.