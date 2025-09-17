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Philips | Google TV

 

Philips TVs are personalized for you. With a beautiful display, experience TV like never before. Google TV™ brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you.

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    News - Apple TV+

    Apple TV+
    Apple TV app coming to Philips Android TVs


    Philips announces that the Apple TV app, including Apple TV+, is now available on Philips Android TVs.

     

    Owners of a newly bought, 2021 model year Philips Android TVs can enjoy the Apple TV app features with our award-winning picture processing technology and unique Ambilight system, will offer viewers Apple TV+ content in the highest picture and sound quality.

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