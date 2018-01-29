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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LCD monitor

203V5LSB2/89

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 20 (19.5" / 49.5 cm diag.)

LED technology for vivid colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Compact design saves space

Technical Specifications

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