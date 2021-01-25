Search terms

EN
AR

LCD monitor

221V8L/89
  • Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries
    -{discount-value}

    LCD monitor

    221V8L/89

    Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

    Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync provides flawless viewing without screen tearing. Features like LowBlue mode and flicker-free for easy-on-the eyes. See all benefits

    LCD monitor

    Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

    Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync provides flawless viewing without screen tearing. Features like LowBlue mode and flicker-free for easy-on-the eyes. See all benefits

    Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

    Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync provides flawless viewing without screen tearing. Features like LowBlue mode and flicker-free for easy-on-the eyes. See all benefits

    LCD monitor

    Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

    Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync provides flawless viewing without screen tearing. Features like LowBlue mode and flicker-free for easy-on-the eyes. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Home monitors

      Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

      • V Line
      • 22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

      SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

      SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        21.5 inch / 54.6 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        478.656 (H) x 260.28 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        102 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (GtG)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Pixel pitch
        0.2493 x 0.241 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 85 kHz (H) / 48 - 75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        Adaptive sync
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • HDMI 1.4
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Brightness/UP
        • Input/Down
        • SmartImage/Back
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        13.3 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        493 x 369 x 220  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        493 x 286 x 44  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        565 x 440 x 111  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        2.69  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.30  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        3.73  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • RoHS
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • cETLus
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003
        • PSB

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.
          Philips & AGT partnership

          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.