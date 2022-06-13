Search terms

LCD monitor with Windows Hello Webcam

24E1N5300HE/89
    Collaboration simplified

    This Philips monitor is designed for the remote work environment. The integrated 5MP webcam delivers sharp images, and noise cancelling mic helps people hear you loud and clear. Windows Hello Webcam for quick access and strong security. See all benefits

    Collaboration simplified

    This Philips monitor is designed for the remote work environment. The integrated 5MP webcam delivers sharp images, and noise cancelling mic helps people hear you loud and clear. Windows Hello Webcam for quick access and strong security. See all benefits

      Collaboration simplified

      with built-in webcam

      • 5000 series
      • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

      Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

      This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

      Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

      Tilt, pivot and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position

      Tilt, pivot and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position

      The Compact Ergo Base is a people-friendly Philips monitor base that tilts, pivot and height-adjusts so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

      EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

      EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

      The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

      Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

      Webcam with noise cancelling microphone for collaboration

      This Philips monitor comes with built-in 5MP webcam, noise cancelling microphone, and speakers. Making it perfect for working from home and collaborating remotely. The webcam is certified for Windows Hello. Equipped with advanced sensors for Windows Hello™ facial recognition, which conveniently logs you into your Windows devices in less than 2 seconds. The physical camera switch offers extra privacy when not in use. The noise-cancelling microphone and dual 5-watt integrated speakers deliver clear communications.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        23.8 inch / 60.5 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        527.04 (H) x 296.46 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        92.56 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        MPRT
        1 ms
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Pixel pitch
        0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 104.8%*, sRGB 120.9%*
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 85 kHz (H) / 48 - 75 Hz (V)
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes
        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        HDMI 1.4 x 1, DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 x 1 (upstream, Power Delivery up to 65W)
        USB:
        USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • USB

        USB-C
        Reversible plug connector
        Super speed
        Data and Video transfer
        DP
        Built-in Display Port Alt mode
        Power delivery
        USB PD version 3.0
        USB-C max. power delivery
        Up to 65W (5V/3A, 9V/3A, 10V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A)

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        5 W x 2
        Built-in webcam
        5MP Hello Webcam
        Noise cancellation
        Yes
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Volume
        • Input
        • SmartImage Game
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        130  mm
        Pivot
        -/+ 90 degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        24.2 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        540 x 494 x 198  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        540 x 336 x 43  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        600 x 526 x 143  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        4.37  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.71  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        7.65  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • CU-EAC
        • EAEU RoHS
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • TUV-BAUART

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
          • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
          • MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
          • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
          • For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.
          Philips & AGT partnership

          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

