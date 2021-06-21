Search terms

Gaming monitor

272E1GAJ/89
    Gaming monitor

    272E1GAJ/89

    Gear up

    The Philips E line gaming monitor is a great all-around display that delivers serious tear-free gameplay. AMD FreeSync™, 144Hz fast refresh rate and 1ms deliver smooth entertainment experience no matter playing games and watching movies. See all benefits

      Gear up

      for a clear advantage

      • E Line
      • 27" (68.6 cm)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

      You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

      MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

      The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        27 inch / 68.6 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        597.89 (H) x 336.31 (V) mm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 144 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        82 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        MPRT
        1 ms
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Pixel pitch
        0.3114 x 0.3114 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 101.5%*, sRGB 121.9%*
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 160 kHz (H) / 48 - 144 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Premium

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • DisplayPort x 1
        • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        3 W x 2
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Volume
        • Input
        • SmartImage Game
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        28 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        613 x 461 x 205  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        613 x 368 x 42  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        660 x 519 x 135  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        4.07  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        3.49  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        5.86  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • RoHS
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CU-EAC
        • EAEU RoHS
        • CE Mark
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black / Dark Chrome
        Finish
        Textured

