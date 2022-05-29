Create any size 16:9 unique display or even a crisp 32:9 panoramic view, which defies traditional conformation by assembling an intriguing modular pattern. Perfect viewing experience for presentations and corporate branding content.
Easy setup and maintenance with reliable standard cables
Simply connect multiple LED display cabinets to create the resolution you want-whether it's 4K, 8K, or even higher. Compared to LCD screens, LED displays boast higher refresh rates that enable smoother images. Whatever the application, you'll thrill them with crystal-clear picture quality.
Engage, inspire and impact with vivid content
Create bezel-free video walls of any shape, size, or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED cabinets means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create video walls that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings.
Highest colour accuracy and brightness uniformity
The LED panels provide very accurate colour accuracy and a brightness uniformity of about 97%. This ensures a near perfect picture quality.
Perfect view ensured through wide viewing angles
Internal electronics are easy to access and replace for service and maintenance. The modules in the cabinet can be easily and safely removed with the dedicated removal tool.
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
Aspect ratio
16:9
Brightness uniformity
>=97%
Brightness after calibration
650 nits
Brightness before calibration
750 nits
Calibration(brightness/color)
Supported
Color temperature adjust range
4000~9500 K (by software)
Color temperature default
6500±500 K
Contrast ratio (typical)
3200:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)
160
degree
Viewing angle (vertical)
160
degree
Picture enhancement
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Wide color gamut display
Placement
Landscape
Frame frequency (Hz)
50 & 60
Refresh rate(Hz)
1920~3840
Usage
24/7 Hrs, Indoor
Convenience
Ease of installation
Guide pins
Light weight
Power loop through
For 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less