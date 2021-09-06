2 year warranty
325M1RZ/89
Take console gaming to the next level
Get in the moment with this Momentum QHD gaming monitor with immersive Ambiglow. LowInput lag and 165Hz fast refresh rate offer smooth gaming. DisplayHDR 400 gives ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality to get you in the moment.
Momentum
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience. The innovative Ambiglow technology enhances the content on the screen by creating a halo of light from the monitor. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content and continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.
DTS Sound is an audio processing solution designed to optimize the playback of music, movies, streaming and games on the PC regardless of form factors. DTS Sound enables an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass and dialog enhancement and maximized volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 165 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 165Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
Awards
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
The monitor may look different from feature images.