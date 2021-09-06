Search terms

Gaming Monitor

LCD monitor with Ambiglow

325M1RZ/89
1 award
    Take console gaming to the next level

    Get in the moment with this Momentum QHD gaming monitor with immersive Ambiglow. LowInput lag and 165Hz fast refresh rate offer smooth gaming. DisplayHDR 400 gives ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality to get you in the moment. See all benefits

      Take console gaming to the next level

      • Momentum
      • 32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
      • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
      Enhanced audio with DTS Sound™

      Enhanced audio with DTS Sound™

      DTS Sound is an audio processing solution designed to optimize the playback of music, movies, streaming and games on the PC regardless of form factors. DTS Sound enables an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass and dialog enhancement and maximized volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.

      165Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      165Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 165 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 165Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

      1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

      Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

      Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

      Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

      Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

      These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like Displayport, HDMI, Dual link DVI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.

      SmartImage HDR gives optimal viewing from your HDR content

      SmartImage HDR gives optimal viewing from your HDR content

      Select one of SmartImage HDR modes to best suit your needs. HDR Game: Optimize for playing video games. With brighter white and darker black, the gaming scene is vivid and revealing more details, easily spot enemies hiding in the dark corner and shadows. HDR Movie: Ideal for watching HDR movie. Deliver better contrast and brightness for more realistic and immerse viewing experience. HDR Photo: Enhance red, green, and blue for lively visuals. DisplayHDR: VESA DisplayHDR certified*. Personal: Customize settings in picture menu. *Please refer to specification for HDR grade.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      Tilt, swivel and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position

      Tilt, swivel and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position

      The Compact Ergo Base is a people-friendly Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and height-adjusts so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

      Ambiglow intensifies entertainment with halo of light

      Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience. The innovative Ambiglow technology enhances the content on the screen by creating a halo of light from the monitor. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content and continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        31.5 inch / 80 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        697.344H) x 392.256 (V) mm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        HDMI: 2560 x 1440 @ 144 Hz*; DP: 2560 x 1440 @ 165 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        93 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        MPRT
        1 ms
        Low Input Lag
        Yes
        Brightness
        550  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.2724 x 0.2724 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        HDR
        DisplayHDR 400 certified
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 100%*, sRGB 120%*, Adobe RGB 98%*
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        HDMI: 30 - 230 kHz (H) / 48 - 144 Hz (V); DP: 30 - 250 kHz (H) / 48 - 165 Hz (V)
        SmartUniformity
        93 ~ 105%
        Delta E
        < 2 (for sRGB)
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes
        Ambiglow
        4-sided
        Adaptive sync
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • HDMI 2.0 x 2
        • DisplayPort x 1
        USB:
        USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 2 fast charge B.C 1.2)
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        5 W x 2, DTS Sound
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Input/Up
        • Game Settings/Down
        • SmartImage game/Back
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        130  mm
        Swivel
        -/+ 35  degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        48.0 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Internal
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        714 x 584 x 252  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        714 x 427 x 78  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        800 x 526 x 226  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        10.00  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        7.00  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        12.58  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CCC
        • CECP
        • CEL
        • CB
        • CE Mark

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured / Glossy

          Awards

          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
          • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.
          Philips & AGT partnership

          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

