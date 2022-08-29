CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.