UltraWide LCD monitor

345E2LE/89
    -{discount-value}

    Experience true color, unconstrained visuals

    The Philips E line UltraWide display offers expansive panoramic visual. Features like CrystalClear WQHD display and ergonomic stand guarantee the optimal viewing conditions. Multiview technology ensures productivity. See all benefits

    Experience true color, unconstrained visuals

    The Philips E line UltraWide display offers expansive panoramic visual. Features like CrystalClear WQHD display and ergonomic stand guarantee the optimal viewing conditions. Multiview technology ensures productivity. See all benefits

      Experience true color, unconstrained visuals

      • E Line
      • 34" (86.36 cm)
      • 3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

      CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

      These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.

      1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

      Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.

      Height-adjustable for better ergonomic comfort

      Height-adjustable for better ergonomic comfort

      The height-adjustable Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that not only tilts, but is also height adjustable, so that each user can adjust the monitor to their personal preference for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

      EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

      EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

      The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        34 inch / 86.36 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        797.22 (H) x 333.72 (V) mm
        Aspect ratio
        21:9
        Maximum resolution
        3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        109.68 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        MPRT
        1 ms
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Pixel pitch
        0.23175 x 0.23175 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 100.05%*, sRGB 121.32%*
        Display colors
        16.7 M (8 bit)
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 160 kHz (H) / 48 - 100 Hz (V)
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes
        Adaptive sync
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.2 x 1
        HDCP
        HDCP 1.4 (HDMI / DisplayPort), HDCP 2.2 (HDMI / DisplayPort)
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Convenience

        MultiView
        • PIP/PBP mode
        • 2x devices
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Brightness
        • Input
        • SmartImage Game
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 11 / 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        100  mm
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        45.5 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        817 x 491 x 235  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        817 x 365 x 49  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        930 x 525 x 186  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        7.27  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        5.29  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        10.37  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • cETLus
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003
        • PSB

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
          • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
          • MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.
