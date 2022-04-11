Search terms

Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C

346B1C/89
1 award
  See more. Do more.
    -{discount-value}

    Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C

    346B1C/89
    1 award

    See more. Do more.

    The Philips B line 34" curved UltraWide display gives wrap-around view of your work. All-in-one USB-C and ergonomic stand design make for optimal working conditions. Eye comfort features with TUV certified to reduce eye fatigue.

    Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C

    See more. Do more.

    The Philips B line 34" curved UltraWide display gives wrap-around view of your work. All-in-one USB-C and ergonomic stand design make for optimal working conditions. Eye comfort features with TUV certified to reduce eye fatigue. See all benefits

    See more. Do more.

    The Philips B line 34" curved UltraWide display gives wrap-around view of your work. All-in-one USB-C and ergonomic stand design make for optimal working conditions. Eye comfort features with TUV certified to reduce eye fatigue. See all benefits

    Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C

    See more. Do more.

    The Philips B line 34" curved UltraWide display gives wrap-around view of your work. All-in-one USB-C and ergonomic stand design make for optimal working conditions. Eye comfort features with TUV certified to reduce eye fatigue. See all benefits

      See more. Do more.

      • B Line
      • 34" (86.36 cm)
      • 3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
      CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

      CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

      These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.

      Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources

      Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources

      With MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, you can control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up. A convenient button allows you to quickly switch between sources. Handy with set-ups that require dual PC computing power or sharing one large monitor to show two different PCs.

      Built in USB-C docking station

      Built in USB-C docking station

      This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals like keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook and this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data, while powering up and re-charging your notebook at the same time.

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

      TUV Eye Comfort certified to reduce eye fatigue

      TUV Eye Comfort certified to reduce eye fatigue

      Philips display meet TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort standard to prevent eye strain caused by prolonged computer use. With TUV Eye Comfort certification, Philips displays ensure flicker-free, low blue mode, no disturbing reflections, wide viewing angle and less reduction of image quality from different angles and ergonomic stand designs for ideal viewing experience. Keep your eyes healthy and boost work productivity.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

      PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

      PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.

      LightSensor for the perfect brightness with minimal power

      LightSensor for the perfect brightness with minimal power

      LightSensor uses a smart sensor to adjust the picture brightness depending on the room light conditions for the perfect picture with minimal power usage.

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      Tilt, swivel and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position

      Tilt, swivel and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position

      The Compact Ergo Base is a people-friendly Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and height-adjusts so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        34 inch / 86.36 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 2H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        797.2 (H) x 333.7 (V) - at a 1500 R curvature*
        Aspect ratio
        21:9
        Maximum resolution
        3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        110 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3,000:1
        SmartContrast
        80,000,000 :1
        Pixel pitch
        0.23175 x 0.23175 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 100%*, sRGB 119%*, Adobe RGB 90%*
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 160 kHz (H) / 48 - 100 Hz (V)
        SmartUniformity
        93 ~ 105%
        Delta E
        < 2 (sRGB)
        sRGB
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        Adaptive sync
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 90 W)
        HDCP
        HDCP 1.4 (DP / USB-C), HDCP 2.2 (HDMI)
        USB:
        USB-C x 1, USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
        Audio (In/Out)
        Headphone out
        RJ45
        Ethernet LAN up to 1G*, Wake On Lan
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync

      • USB

        USB-C
        Reversible plug connector
        Super speed
        Data and Video transfer
        DP
        Built-in Display Port Alt mode
        Power delivery
        USB PD version 3.0
        USB-C max. power delivery
        Up to 90W (5V/3A; 7V/3A; 9V/3A; 10V/3A;12V/3A; 15V/3A; 20V/4.5A)

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        5 W x 2
        MultiView
        • PIP/PBP mode
        • 2x devices
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Input
        • User
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • French
        • Finnish
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Portuguese
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        180  mm
        Swivel
        -180/180  degree
        Tilt
        -5/30  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        34 W (typ.)
        On mode
        28.36 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
        Standby mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        Zero watts with Zero switch
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        807 x 601 x 250  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        807 x 367 x 110  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        930 x 525 x 282  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        11.49  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        7.79  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        15.32  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF (demonstrated)
        70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • PowerSensor
        • LightSensor
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • TCO Certified
        • RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • cETLus
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003
        • CE Mark
        • TUV/GS
        • TUV Ergo
        • SEMKO
        • CU-EAC
        • UKRAINIAN
        • TUV Eye Comfort certified

      • Cabinet

        Foot
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Front bezel
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

          Awards

          • Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI, DP or USB-C input.
          • The USB hub default setting of USB C input for this monitor is "USB 3.2". The resolution supported by USB 3.2 is 3440 x 1440 @ 60 Hz. When user switches to USB 2.0, the resolution supported will be 3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
          • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
          • Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
          • For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
          • If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
          • Cannot support USB-C vs HDMI for PIP/PBP at the same time
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.
          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.