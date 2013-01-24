Home
4K HDR display with Ambiglow

436M6VBRAB/01
    -{discount-value}

    The Momentum display with HDR and immersive Ambiglow lighting brings you to experience a new level of entertainment immersion. HDR technology with an expansive UHD display gives impeccable picture quality to reveal fine details. See all benefits

      • Momentum
      • 43 (42.51" / 108 cm diag.)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

      MultiView 4K for 4 systems on one screen

      MultiView 4K for 4 systems on one screen

      Philips MultiView feature on this expansive 4K UHD display enables you to have up to four systems each shown in Full HD on one screen. You can use the Picture-by-Picture (PbP) for monitoring four systems on one screen for control rooms or security. Or for multiple devices like two notebooks side-by-side simultaneously, making collaboration more productive. Or Picture-in-Picture mode (PiP) watching a live football feed from your set-top box, while working on your PC.

      High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

      High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

      High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast and captivating color, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors never before seen on display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

      Ambiglow intensifies entertainment with halo of light

      Ambiglow intensifies entertainment with halo of light

      Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience. The innovative Ambiglow technology enlarges the screen by creating an immersive halo of light. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content and continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. User friendly options allow you to adjust the ambiance to your liking. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.

      Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

      Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

      Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

      Enhanced audio with DTS Sound™

      DTS Sound is an audio processing solution designed to optimize the playback of music, movies, streaming and games on the PC regardless of form factors. DTS Sound enables an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass and dialog enhancement and maximized volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.

      All your connections through one USB-C cable

      The new USB 3.1 Type-C cable with a slim and reversible connector, offers easy one-cable-docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals to your monitor as a dock with one cable to the notebook, including high resolution video output from your PC to monitor. With USB 3.1 you also get fast data transfer, up-to 20-times as fast as USB 2.0, allowing you to transfer a 4K movie faster than ever. All your connections through one simple cable.

      USB 3.0 Hub for convenient access and fast charging

      Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the latest global standard allowing you to use the large capacity storage devices. Now you don't have to wait so long for devices to charge. New FastCharge enables quick charging to charge and go. USB 3.0 is also backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        MVA
        Adaptive sync
        Yes
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        42.51 inch / 108 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 2%
        Color gamut (min.)
        BT. 709 Coverage: 100%*; DCI-P3 Coverage: 97.6%*
        HDR
        DisplayHDR400 certified
        Effective viewing area
        941.18 (H) x 529.42 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Pixel Density
        103.64 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        SmartContrast
        50,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.245 x 0.245 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colors
        1.07 billion colors (10 bit*)
        Scanning Frequency
        23 - 80 Hz (V) / 30 - 160 kHz (H)
        sRGB
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • DisplayPort 1.4 x 1
        • HDMI 2.0 x 2
        • USB-C (DP Alt mode)
        USB
        USB 3.0x3 (1 w/fast charging)*
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Remote control type
        Philips RC6 remote control
        Built-in Speakers
        7 W x 2 with DTS sound
        MultiView
        • PIP/PBP mode
        • 4x devices
        User convenience
        • Menu/OK
        • Input/Up
        • SmartImage Game/Return
        • Volume/Down
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukranian
        Other convenience
        • Ambiglow
        • Low Input Lag
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (200x200mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/10  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        120 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Energy Label Class
        C
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Internal
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        976 x 661 x 264  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        976 x 574 x 63  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        1090 x 764 x 338  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        12.72  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        11.97  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        18.84  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        • WEEE
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CCC
        • CECP
        • KC
        • KCC
        • PSE
        • VCCI
        • J-MOSS
        • BSMI
        • SEMKO
        • RCM
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • EAC
        • cETLus
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • PSB
        • E-standby
        • SASO
        • CB
        • China RoHS
        • UKRAINIAN
        • Kuwait
        • KUCAS
        • ICES-003

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Glossy / Textured

          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
          • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.
          • BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
          • 10 bit is dithered by 8 bit with FRC
          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.