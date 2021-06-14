Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming
For true console gaming enthusiasts, the Designed for Xbox Momentum display delivers a new era of gaming. Level-up with sound by audio experts Bowers & Wilkins and new Ambiglow lighting for deeper immersion and overall gaming awesomeness. See all benefits
Unleash your console gaming. We partnered with the Xbox team to develop this Designed for Xbox display that is validated to deliver the optimal Xbox Series X visual performance the moment you plug it in.
Game with ultra-clear 4K resolution at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate when you connect your Xbox Series X & other next-gen consoles via one of multiple HDMI 2.1 connections. A faster refresh rate ensures less skipped frames, showing enemy movement in ultra-clear, smooth motion to easily target them.
PC gamers who demand a true 4K gaming experience with the fastest refresh rate of 144Hz can now enjoy even smoother performance with the included connections.
Unlike standard TVs, Philips Momentum gaming displays are purpose-built with low lag and lighting fast pixel response as a priority and supports fast-paced, reaction time-sensitive games . The display also provides variable refresh rate (VRR) support for Xbox Series X to achieve seamlessly smooth motion.
VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000 delivers a dramatically different visual experience vs. other 'HDR compatible' screens. Extreme deep blacks and bright whites contrast with brilliant colors, to bring out details that you've never experienced before. Gamers can spot enemies hiding the dark corners and shadows easily, and movie viewers can enjoy a more compelling and lifelike show. This Philips Momentum comes with several HDR modes, each optimized for your usage scenarios: HDR Game, HDR Movie, and HDR Photo.
A new standard for gaming audio: covered by an acoustically transparent wool-blend Kvadrat material, the integrated speaker system by legendary speaker experts Bowers & Wilkins delivers an epic sound experience. With an integrated woofer, high-quality midrange drivers and tweeters, you can feel the action around you. This Philips Momentum display also offers True Sound audio modes specially tuned by Bowers & Wilkins: simply select an audio mode to optimize your gaming, viewing or listening experience.
The innovative Ambiglow technology enhances the content on the screen by creating a halo of light from the monitor. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content, continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.
Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.
This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high- resolution video while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.
