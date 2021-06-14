2 year warranty
559M1RYV/89
Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming
For true console gaming enthusiasts, the Designed for Xbox Momentum display delivers a new era of gaming. Level-up with sound by audio experts Bowers & Wilkins and new Ambiglow lighting for deeper immersion and overall gaming awesomeness.
Designed for Xbox
Momentum
55" (139.7 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Unleash your console gaming. We partnered with the Xbox team to develop this Designed for Xbox display that is validated to deliver the optimal Xbox Series X visual performance the moment you plug it in.
Game with ultra-clear 4K resolution at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate when you connect your Xbox Series X & other next-gen consoles via one of multiple HDMI 2.1 connections. A faster refresh rate ensures less skipped frames, showing enemy movement in ultra-clear, smooth motion to easily target them.
PC gamers who demand a true 4K gaming experience with the fastest refresh rate of 144Hz can now enjoy even smoother performance with the included connections.
Awards
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
The monitor may look different from feature images.