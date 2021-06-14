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Monitor4K HDR display with Ambiglow

559M1RYV/89

1 award

Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming

For true console gaming enthusiasts, the Designed for Xbox Momentum display delivers a new era of gaming. Level-up with sound by audio experts Bowers & Wilkins and new Ambiglow lighting for deeper immersion and overall gaming awesomeness.

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Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming

  • Designed for Xbox

  • Momentum

  • 55" (139.7 cm)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Designed for Xbox for the optimal gaming experience

Designed for Xbox for the optimal gaming experience

Unleash your console gaming. We partnered with the Xbox team to develop this Designed for Xbox display that is validated to deliver the optimal Xbox Series X visual performance the moment you plug it in.

Smooth console gaming at 4K / 120Hz

Smooth console gaming at 4K / 120Hz

Game with ultra-clear 4K resolution at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate when you connect your Xbox Series X & other next-gen consoles via one of multiple HDMI 2.1 connections. A faster refresh rate ensures less skipped frames, showing enemy movement in ultra-clear, smooth motion to easily target them.

4K / 144Hz PC gaming on the big screen

4K / 144Hz PC gaming on the big screen

PC gamers who demand a true 4K gaming experience with the fastest refresh rate of 144Hz can now enjoy even smoother performance with the included connections.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  2. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  3. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  4. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  5. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  6. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  7. For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.

  8. For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

  9. The monitor may look different from feature images.