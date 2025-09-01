Search terms

    OLED 720 series 4K UHD OLED TV

    65OLED720/98

    Every show. Every film. Every game.

    The thrill is real with our most affordable OLED TV. Whatever you watch or play, the lifelike picture and smooth motion dial up the excitement . Dolby Atmos sound for every show, movie and game.

    OLED 720 series 4K UHD OLED TV

    4K UHD OLED Google TV

    • 164 cm (65") 4K UHD OLED TV
    • Google TV™
    • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
    Detail and depth. Lifelike OLED picture.

    The lifelike picture of your 4K (UHD) OLED TV always looks incredible, even if viewed at an angle. Blacks are always black, not grey, and you'll see every detail in shadows or bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported — you'll feel the full power of every scene.

    Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

    What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

    AI voice control. Google Assistant

    You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices.

    Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

    No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more detail-even in dark and bright areas-when you're streaming HDR content.

    Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

    With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

    Take your gaming to the next level

    HDMI VRR lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. Low-input-lag setting activates automatically when you turn on your console. Play without limits and immerse in QLEDs incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 144 Hz native refresh rate gets the best out of next-gen gaming gear with fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion, and great-looking graphics.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Display
      4K Ultra HD OLED
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Picture enhancement
      • HDR10
      • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
      • Dolby Vision
      • Standard, Dynamic, Movie, ECO ,Gentle, Vivid, Sport, Game
      Variable Refresh Rate
      144Hz

    • Display input resolution

      Resolution-Refresh rate
      1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120/144Hz 2560 x 1440 - 60/120Hz 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer inputs on all HDMI
      HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
      Video inputs on all HDMI
      • HDR supported
      • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      DVB-T/T2
      MPEG Support
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      HEVC support
      Yes

    • Smart TV

      OS
      Google TV™
      Memory size (Flash)*
      32GB

    • Smart TV Features

      SmartTV apps*
      • Youtube
      • Amazon Prime Video
      • Google Search
      • YouTube Music
      • Netflix
      Ease of Use
      One-stop smart menu button
      Firmware upgradeable
      • Online firmware upgrade
      • Firmware upgradeable via USB
      • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
      Remote Control
      with Voice
      Voice assistant*
      • Google Assistant built-in
      • RC with Mic.

    • Multimedia Applications

      Video Playback Formats
      MPEG1,MPEG2,MPEG4,H.264,HEVC/H.265,VP8,AVS, AVS2.0,AV1, Motion JPEG,H,VP9
      Music Playback Formats
      MPEG1/2 Layer1,MPEG1/2 Layer2,AMR,MPEG1/2 Layer3,AC3,EAC3(DDP),LPCM,AAC, HEAAC
      Subtitles Formats Support
      • .SMI
      • .SRT
      • .SUB
      • .TXT
      • .ASS
      • .SSA
      Picture Playback Formats
      JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

    • User Interaction

      Remote Control
      Voice*
      Signal strength indication
      Yes

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      20W
      Speaker configuration
      2x10W speaker
      Sound Enhancement
      Dolby Atmos

    • Connectivity

      Number of HDMI connections
      2
      Number of USBs
      3
      Wireless connection
      • Bluetooth 5.0
      • Wi-Fi 802 11ac 2x2 Dual band
      Other connections
      • Antenna IEC75
      • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
      • Digital audio out (optical)
      • Audio Out (3.5mm)
      HDCP 2.2
      Yes
      HDMI 2.1 features
      • Max 48Gbps data rate
      • HDMI VRR
      HDMI eARC
      Yes on HDMI1

    • Supported HDMI video features

      HDR
      • Dolby Vision
      • HDR10
      • HLG

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 100--240 V 50/60Hz
      Ambient temperature
      5 °C to 35 °C
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      • Auto switch-off timer
      • Picture mute (for radio)
      • Eco mode

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand
      • Remote Control
      • User Manual

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1449  mm
      Set Height
      835  mm
      Set Depth
      46  mm
      Product weight
      25  kg
      Set width (with stand)
      1449  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      869  mm
      Set depth (with stand)
      335  mm
      Product weight (+stand)
      25.5  kg
      Box width
      1606  mm
      Box height
      971  mm
      Box depth
      124  mm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      31  kg
      Wall mount dimensions
      300 x 200 mm

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 2 x AAA Batteries
    • Power cord
    • Quick start guide
    • Legal and safety brochure
    • Table top stand
    • Remote Control
