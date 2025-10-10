Search terms

    8500 series 4K UHD QLED TV

    86PQT8530/56

    Smart looks. Smart operation. Vibrant picture.

    Brace yourself for 4K QLED colour brilliance, cinematic vision and sound with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. With Google TV, you will experience infinite content to your fullest desire.

    8500 series 4K UHD QLED TV

    4K UHD QLED Google TV

    • 217 cm (86") 4K UHD QLED TV
    • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
    • Google TV™
    4K QLED for vibrant viewing and quantum dot colour quality.

    Vivid colours. Ultra-sharp scenes. It's picture perfection at its finest. With 4K (UHD), this is 4K QLED TV that adapts to all your HDR formats. Each incredible moment, whether dark or light, played or streamed, you can devour each detail as you watch scene by scene.

    Cinematic viewing experiences with Dolby

    Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos drop you straight into the director's seat. Each scene clearly defined at cinema standard, it's a delight for your eyes and ears. Whether for movies, sports or games, surround yourself with lifelike cinematic experiences with each incredible moment.

    Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google

    What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together films, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions, and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

    Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice

    Control your Philips Google TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

    Google Play store. Even more to enjoy.

    Go beyond traditional TV with the Google Play Store. Enjoy endless films, TV, music, apps and games – all in one place. There’s even more to love.

    Philips 4K QLED TV with a vibrant HDR picture

    Want to experience a perfect picture for every scene ? Your Philips 4K QLED TV is compatible with major HDR formats, which means you get brilliant, sharp images. You'll see every detail, even in dark and bright areas.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Display
      4K Ultra HD QLED
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Picture enhancement
      • HDR10
      • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
      • Dolby Vision
      • MEMC

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer inputs on all HDMI
      HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
      Video inputs on all HDMI
      • HDR supported
      • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      DVB-T/T2
      MPEG Support
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      HEVC support
      Yes

    • Smart TV

      OS
      Google TV™
      Memory size (Flash)*
      32GB

    • Smart TV Features

      SmartTV apps*
      • Youtube
      • Amazon Prime Video
      • Google Search
      • Netflix
      Ease of Use
      One-stop smart menu button
      Firmware upgradeable
      • Online firmware upgrade
      • Firmware upgradeable via USB
      • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
      Remote Control
      with Voice
      Voice assistant*
      • Google Assistant built-in
      • RC with Mic.

    • Multimedia Applications

      Video Playback Formats
      MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, H.264,HEVC/H.265,VP8,VP9,AV1
      Music Playback Formats
      • AAC
      • MP3
      • MPEG1/2 Layer 1/2/3
      • FLAC
      • HE-AAC
      Subtitles Formats Support
      • .SMI
      • .SRT
      • .SUB
      • .TXT
      • .ASS
      • .SSA
      Picture Playback Formats
      • JPEG
      • GIF
      • PNG
      • HEIF
      • BMP

    • User Interaction

      Remote Control
      Voice*

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      24W
      Speaker configuration
      15Wx2 speaker
      Sound Enhancement
      • Clear Sound
      • Dolby Atmos
      • Dolby Volume Leveler
      • Night mode
      • Dolby Bass Enhancement

    • Connectivity

      Number of HDMI connections
      3
      Number of USBs
      2
      Wireless connection
      • Bluetooth 5.1
      • Wi-Fi 802 11ac 2x2 Dual band
      Other connections
      • Antenna IEC75
      • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
      • Digital audio out (optical)
      • AV+R/L audio input (Mini)
      • Audio Out (3.5mm)
      HDMI eARC
      HEMI 2
      HDMI-CEC
      Yes
      HDCP Support
      Yes

    • Supported HDMI video features

      HDR
      • Dolby Vision
      • HDR10
      • HLG

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 100 -240 V 50/60Hz
      Ambient temperature
      5 °C to 35 °C
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand
      • Remote Control
      • User Manual

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1924  mm
      Set Height
      1110  mm
      Set Depth
      106  mm
      Product weight
      36  kg
      Set width (with stand)
      1924  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      1132  mm
      Set depth (with stand)
      400  mm
      Product weight (+stand)
      37  kg
      Box width
      2080  mm
      Box height
      1270  mm
      Box depth
      220  mm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      48  kg
      Wall mount dimensions
      500 x 300 mm

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 2 x AAA Batteries
    • Power cord
    • Quick start guide
    • Legal and safety brochure
    • Table top stand
    • Remote Control
    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
    • Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
    • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
    • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
    • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
    • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
    • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
    • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
    • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube,Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
    • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
    • Due to the transmission limitations of Bluetooth wireless technology, a slight sound delay might occur when you hear audio from your bluetooth headphone or bluetooth speakers. When this occur, you might see the character moving his or her mouth but there is a slight delay in spoken dialog accompany
    • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
    • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
    • Memory size (Flash) : 32GB, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
    • Images are for illustrative purpose
    Philips & AGT partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 12 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

