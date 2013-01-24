Great skin protection, smooth shave
Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great skin protection, smooth shave
Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave. See all benefits
The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favorite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you're done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.
CloseCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.
For maximum performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
Cordless for convenience. Gives you 30+ minutes of cordless power. Fully recharges in 10 hours.
The shaver handle has an ergonomic grip with anti-slip coating, ensuring close control for extra precision during your shave.
All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage.
Design
Ease of use
Power
Service
Shaving Performance