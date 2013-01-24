Home
1 Awards
    Use this Philips wet shaver with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. See all benefits

    Use this Philips wet shaver with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. See all benefits

      wet shave with shaving gel or foam

      • DualPrecision blades
      • Flexing heads
      Optimized for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

      Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Optimized for use with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort, even in the shower.

      3 minute quick charge for one shave

      3 minute quick charge provides enough power for one shave, so that you are always fast even when the battery is empty.

      50+ minutes of cordless shaving on one charge

      50+ minutes of cordless power for 17 shaves. Fully charges in 1 hour, so it's always ready when you are.

      Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

      Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

      For a comfortably close shave

      For a close shave, the dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver, lifts hairs to cut comfortably closer.

      Shaves even the shortest stubble

      DualPrecision shaving heads have slots to shave the normal hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

      Pop up trimmer perfect for sideburns and moustache

      The shaver has a full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming your sideburns and moustache

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used in the shower

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • DualPrecision cutting
        • Super Lift&Cut
        Styling
        Pop-up trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 2 LED indication
        • Battery full indication
        • Battery low indication
        • Charging indication
        • Quick charge indication
        Charging
        • Quick charge
        • Rechargeable
        • Cordless operation
        Cleaning
        Fully waterproof
        Shaving time
        50+ minutes

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Shower hanger/storage pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Design

        Finishing
        • Decopanel lacquered Icy Silver
        • Front Shell Resilent Blue
        Color
        Silver & Resilent Blue
        Handle
        • Easy grip
        • Ribbed rubber grip

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W
        Stand-by power
        < 0.2  W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
        • Replace every yr with HQ8

            Awards

            Philips & AGT partnership
            We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.