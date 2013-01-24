Vibrant curls and waves that shine
Introducing Glam Shine Curler. Our first curler with ionic care and titanium enriched barrel for gorgeously shiny curls and waves. Unique Curl Ready Indicator helps you create consistent curls all around and protects from overheating. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.
Titanium, used professionally, is valued for its robustness and quick heat transfer resulting in better styling performance. The barrel is enriched with titanium for perfect results.
Unique Curl Ready Indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a “beep” signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves while helping prevent hair overheating. You can always style without using it if you prefer other styling times.
High temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and get the curly look you want.
This curler has long barrel of 160mm, ideal for curling long or thick hair.
The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use
This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 45 seconds.
You are always in control. No more accidental temperature change with the key-lock function.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.
Digital display with 9 temperature settings gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.
