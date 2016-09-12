2 year warranty
Discontinued
BHB872/00
Vibrant curls and waves that shine
Introducing Glam Shine Curler. Our first curler with ionic care and titanium enriched barrel for gorgeously shiny curls and waves. Unique Curl Ready Indicator helps you create consistent curls all around and protects from overheating.
13mm - 25mm conical barrel
Ionic Care
Titanium enriched barrel
Curl Ready Indicator
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.
Titanium, used professionally, is valued for its robustness and quick heat transfer resulting in better styling performance. The barrel is enriched with titanium for perfect results.
Unique Curl Ready Indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a “beep” signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves while helping prevent hair overheating. You can always style without using it if you prefer other styling times.