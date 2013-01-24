Home
EssentialCare

Dryer

BHC010/13
    -{discount-value}

    EssentialCare Dryer

    BHC010/13

    The New Philips essential care hair dryer is cute, compact and powerful. 1200W power enables you to dry hair gently and quickly. Flexible caring settings are designed to meet different drying needs and offer extra care. See all benefits

    The New Philips essential care hair dryer is cute, compact and powerful. 1200W power enables you to dry hair gently and quickly. Flexible caring settings are designed to meet different drying needs and offer extra care. See all benefits

      Easy care for your hair

      • 1200W
      • Compact
      1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

      This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect setting provides the optimal drying temperature while giving additional protection. The ThermoProtect optimal airflow and heat combination allows you to quickly dry your hair without overheating, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level, for shiny healthy looking hair.

      Cool air setting for extra gentle drying

      A cool air setting allows you to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage, which is suitable for especially fine, dry and damaged hair. And it is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

      3 flexible pre-selected drying settings for different needs

      This compact hair dryer offers you 3 pre-selected heat & speed settings for cool, caring or quick drying.

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

      Compact design for easy handling and carrying

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle.

      Fast air setting for efficient but gentle drying

      Fast air setting (II) offers higher temperature and more powerful air flow. Although the size is compact, the power of 1200w enables you to dry your hair in an efficient & gentle way.

      Concentrator focuses the airflow for a polished, shiny look

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1200  W
        Cord length
        1.5  m
        Voltage
        220 V

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        YES
        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        Nozzle

