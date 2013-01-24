Home
StraightCare Essential

ThermoProtect straightener

BHS375/03
    Smooth and shiny hair with care

    Specially designed for easy and fast styling with long Keratin-infused plates and 2 temperature settings. Care for your hair with ThermoProtect technology preventing overheating. See all benefits

      • ThermoProtect technology
      • Keratin-infused plates
      • 2 temperature settings
      2 temperature settings

      2 temperature settings

      2 temperature settings. Lower temperature for last minute touch ups and gentle styling. Higher temperature for long lasting results.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Temperature range up to 220°C

      Temperature range up to 220°C

      Temperature range up to 220°C to secure long-lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.

      ThermoProtect technology

      ThermoProtect technology

      ThermoProtect technology distributes heat evenly across the plates, preventing overheating to protect your hair.

      Universal voltage for worldwide use

      Universal voltage for worldwide use

      Compatible with 110-240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.

      100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

      Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Keratin-infused ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for quick and easy styling.

      Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

      The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Heat-up time
        60 sec
        Long plates
        28X100mm
        Styling temperature
        180°C / 220°C
        Type of temperature control
        Switch

      • Features

        Material plates
        Keratin-infused ceramic plates
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Plate lock
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          Awards

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.