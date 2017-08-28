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  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    Satinelle Prestige Wet & Dry epilator

    BRE652/00

    Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. You can now smoothen your skin before and after epilating by treating your body and your feet.

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    Satinelle Prestige Wet & Dry epilator

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    Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    5 body care routines from head to toe

    • For legs, body, face and feet
    • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
    • 5 body care routines
    • + 9 accessories
    Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

    Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

    Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

    Extra wide epilator head

    Extra wide epilator head

    Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

    Includes massage cap

    Includes massage cap

    Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.

    Includes skin stretcher

    Includes skin stretcher

    Skin stretcher cap tightens skin during epilation.

    Award-winning design*

    Award-winning design* for effortless hair removal

    Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

    Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

    Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

    Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

    Pedi electric foot file with rotating disc

    Our unique rotating pedicure disc is specifically designed to give you satin smooth feet from heel to toe. You can use the ultra-precision edge for precise and thorough callus removal. The unique rotating disc can be used to treat large areas and smoothens your skin.

    Body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells

    Our body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells and helps to prevent ingrown hairs. The 48,200 hypo-allergenic, fine bristles gently yet effectively sweep away dead skin cells and stimulate the regeneration of the skin surface. This device will exfoliate your skin more effectively than manual treatment alone.

    Body massager to relax and for a radiant looking skin

    Our body massager gives you a relaxing treatment so you can enjoy radiant-looking skin.

    Includes trimming head and bikini comb

    It includes a trimming head and bikini comb to trim and shape delicate areas for more convenience.

    Facial area and delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

    For more gentleness in all different body areas it includes a facial area cap to easily remove unwanted facials hairs and a delicate area cap for hair from underarm and bikini

    First epilator with S-shaped handle

    The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Body Exfoliation Brush
      Yes
      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Pouch
      Basic pouch
      Bikini trimmer head
      Yes
      Body Massager
      Yes
      Bikini trimmer comb
      Yes
      Facial area cap
      Yes
      Delicate area cap
      Yes
      Massage cap
      Yes
      Skin stretcher cap
      Yes
      Pedi electric foot file
      Yes

    • Power

      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • 1.5 hour charging time
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Quick charge
      Yes
      Usage time
      up to 40 minutes

    • Technical specifications

      Number of catching points
      32
      Number of discs
      17
      Voltage
      15V / 5.4W
      Tweezing actions speed 1
      64000 per minute
      Tweezing actions speed 2
      70400 per minute

    • Features

      Speed settings
      2 settings

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Cordless
      Yes
      Handle
      Ergonomic
      Opti-light
      Yes

    • Performance

      Epilation discs
      Ceramic discs
      Epilator head
      • 30 mm
      • Extra wide
      Epilation system
      Patented epilation system

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    • IF Design Award 2016
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    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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