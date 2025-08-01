Search terms

  Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.

    Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

    BRL128/10

    Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.

    Discover gentle, quick, and comfortable shaving. Shaves hair down to 0.2 mm. Because life’s too busy for complicated shaving routines - enjoy effortless shaving that fits your schedule and gives you skin comfort. Dermatologically tested.

    Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

    Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.

    Shave gently. Care truly. Self-care isn't selfish.

    • Wet & Dry use
    • For legs and body
    • +1 accessory
    • Up to 80 min runtime
    Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

    Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

    3 blade system for a smooth, gentle shave - prevents nicks and cuts. Consists of dual sided trimmer tips that pre-trim all hair. Shaving foil with diamond shaped openings are designed to shave pre-trimmed hair in one go.

    Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

    Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

    Say goodbye to razor burns and redness - 80% of women experienced smooth, irritation-free skin after use.** Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

    Wet for the shower. Dry for on-the-go.

    Wet for the shower. Dry for on-the-go.

    Seamlessly fits into your routine - whether you're in the shower or on the move. Wet or dry, the choice is yours.

    Fast and easy. Cord-free. Up to 80 min runtime.

    Fast and easy. Cord-free. Up to 80 min runtime.

    Built for the way hair grows. Shave both ways: Up. Down. Done. No cord holding you back - effortlessly reach every spot, from underarms, to legs, to toes. Stay powered for up to 80 mins on one charge. No interruptions.

    Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

    Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

    Where technology meets care - for skin that feels as good as it looks. Designed for gentleness, tailored for care - because you deserve an experience that’s more than ordinary.

    Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics.

    Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics.

    Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics, paper-based packaging and no adapter in the box. A one-time purchase that lasts for years.*** One shaving foil, a whole year of effortless shaving.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Trimming comb
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      LiFePO4
      Charging time
      8  hour(s)
      Battery run time
      Up to 80 mins

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      5V/7.5 W
      USB-A cable
      Yes
      Power adaptor
      No

    • Features

      1 speed setting
      Yes

    • Service

      2 year warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Cordless
      Yes
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)

    • Performance

      3 Blade system
      Yes
      Rounded trimmer tips
      Yes
      Dermatologically tested
      Yes

    • Design

      Anti-slip grip
      Yes

    • 76,2% agrees, HPT the Netherlands, n=42, 2025.
    • * vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021.
    • ** with 2 years warranty.
