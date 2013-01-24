Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

5000 Series

Steam iron

DST5020/26
1 Awards
  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
    -{discount-value}

    5000 Series Steam iron

    DST5020/26
    1 Awards

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits

    5000 Series Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits

    5000 Series Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Built to perform, day after day

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate lasts 4 times longer*

      • 2400 W power
      • 40 g/min continuous steam
      • 180 g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus
      2400 W to heat up quickly

      2400 W to heat up quickly

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

      Scratch resistant soleplate provides good gliding

      Scratch resistant soleplate provides good gliding

      Our special SteamGlide Plus soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

      Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

      Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

      Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

      Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

      A textured handle ensures you a comfortable, ergonomic grip, so you can keep hold of the iron without ever slipping.

      Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

      Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

      All our steam iron cords are rigorously tested for maximum safety and durability.

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus
        Water tank capacity
        320 ml
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes
        Extra stable heel rest
        Yes

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        33.2x16.7x13.7 cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        31.2x14.7x12.7 cm
        Weight of iron
        1.255 kg

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        40 g/min
        Power
        2400 W
        Water spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        180 g

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in Calc Clean Slider

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate
          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.