2 year warranty
Discontinued
DST5020/26
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.
2400 W power
40 g/min continuous steam
180 g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Our special SteamGlide Plus soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.
Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.
Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate