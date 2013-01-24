Home
Performer Compact

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8385/02
    Full performance. High suction power.

    The new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with minimum effort. AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer. The ExtraClean nozzle removes dust efficiently on all floors. See all benefits

    Full performance. High suction power.

    Full performance. High suction power.

      Compact yet powerful with AirflowMax technology

      • 2000 W
      • Super Clean Air filter
      • 3L
      2000 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      The unique AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer* to use the bag to the very end. The technology is build around the optimization of three key elements: 1) Unique ribs profile inside the dust chamber to maximize airflow around the dustbag and enable the use of the entire bag surface. 2) Specially designed dust chamber capacity that allows the dustbag to fully unfold uniformly. 3) High quality, non-clogging fibre structures in the dustbag absorb dust without blocking the pores, thus avoiding a reduction in suction power.

      The new ExtraClean nozzle delivers a thorough cleanning on all types of floors. The nozzle is designed with a large front opening to pick up big crumbs, while at the same time it seals closely to the floor to ensure a good pick-up of the fine dust.

      This product is supplied with additional 5 original Philips dust bags (s-bag®) and 1 pack of scent granules (s-fresh®). Thus, you will not need to buy any dust bags for 1 year after your vacuum cleaner purchase!

      The Long reach tool is a clever accessory which helps you clean difficult areas like the top of the furniture or high shelves. The angle of the brush is adjustable, so you can have the exact instrument for your needs.

      The vacuum cleaner is designed with integrated accessories, so that you do not need to carry extra pieces around while you clean. The crevice tool is located on the canister, always ready to use.

      The ActiveLock couplings allow you to easily connect and disconnect the different nozzles and accessories from the telescopic tube while cleaning.

      Thanks to its small size, the appliance can be easily stored, saving valuable space. The light weight makes it easy to carry around.

      The Super Clean Air filter captures >99% of harmful particles such as pollen, dust mites or pet hair. So you can enjoy clean healthy air in your home!

      This new Philips synthetic dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high level of suction power and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        2000  W
        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Suction power (max)
        375  W
        Sound power level
        83  dB
        Vacuum (max)
        23.5  kPa

      • Design

        Color
        Star white

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        3  L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air filter
        Motor filter
        1 layer foam filter

      • Usability

        Action radius
        9  m
        Cord length
        6  m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Carrying handle
        Front

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        ExtraClean nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Extra accessories
        • 5 s-bags, 1 s-fresh
        • Long reach tool

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        4.5  kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        400 x 282 x 251  mm

          Awards

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.