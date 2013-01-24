Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

PowerLife

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8451/61
  • It's all about power It's all about power It's all about power
    -{discount-value}

    PowerLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8451/61

    It's all about power

    Great cleaning results on all floors with the Philips PowerLife vacuum cleaner thanks to its 1900 Watt motor. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PowerLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

    It's all about power

    Great cleaning results on all floors with the Philips PowerLife vacuum cleaner thanks to its 1900 Watt motor. See all benefits

    It's all about power

    Great cleaning results on all floors with the Philips PowerLife vacuum cleaner thanks to its 1900 Watt motor. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PowerLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

    It's all about power

    Great cleaning results on all floors with the Philips PowerLife vacuum cleaner thanks to its 1900 Watt motor. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      It's all about power

      1900 Watt motor for great cleaning results

      • 1900W
      • 320W suction power
      1900 Watt motor generating max. 320 Watt suction power

      1900 Watt motor generating max. 320 Watt suction power

      1900 Watt motor generating max. 320 Watt suction power to ensure a perfect cleaning result.

      3 liter s-bag for long-lasting performance

      3 liter s-bag for long-lasting performance

      This large Philips dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your vacuum cleaner bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      Comfortable cleaning thanks to the lightweight aluminum tube

      Comfortable cleaning thanks to the lightweight aluminum tube

      The lightweight, aluminum vacuum cleaner tube is comfortable to use and carry. The 2-piece telescopic tube can be easily adjusted to your preferred height.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Full red

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter
        Dust capacity
        3  L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        39  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1600  W
        Input power (max)
        1900  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        82  dB
        Suction power (max)
        320  W
        Vacuum (max)
        26  kPa

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Front
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Handgrip
        Extra long ergonomic grip
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Aluminum telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Action radius
        8  m
        Cord length
        5  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        406 x 282 x 220  mm
        Weight of product
        4  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.