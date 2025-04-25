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  • Picks-up and locks 99,9% of fine dust* Picks-up and locks 99,9% of fine dust* Picks-up and locks 99,9% of fine dust*

    PowerPro Expert Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9732/61

    1 award

    Picks-up and locks 99,9% of fine dust*

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 7000 Series features our highest ever suction power. Make supreme cleaning effortlessly simple with PowerCyclone 8 technology and TriActive+ nozzle featuring 3 optimized cleaning actions in one.

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    PowerPro Expert Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    Picks-up and locks 99,9% of fine dust*

    Thanks to exceptional suction and Allergy Lock

    • 2000W
    • PowerCyclone 8
    • Allergy Lock
    • On board accessories
    PowerCyclone 8 delivers extreme suction power for longer

    PowerCyclone 8 delivers extreme suction power for longer

    PowerCyclone 8 technology features a powerful, swirling action to maximize air flow and activate extreme suction power. Super accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber efficiently separates dust from the air at >185km/h, ensuring stronger suction power for longer, for superior cleaning results.

    Allergy Lock traps dust inside for a high level of hygiene

    Allergy Lock traps dust inside for a high level of hygiene

    Allergy Lock system uses a sensor to ensure dust container is fully sealed before operating, trapping dust and allergens inside for a clean and ultra hygienic environment.

    On board accessories: Conveniently stored, always at hand

    On board accessories: Conveniently stored, always at hand

    Onboard accessories are stored conveniently inside the back compartment so they're always easy to access when you need them.

    Digital power control function to adjust suction power

    Digital power control function to adjust suction power

    Digital power control function easily adjusts suction power for different cleaning tasks, from hard floors to soft furnishings, with the touch of a button.

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand to help minimize dust cloud.

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.

    Powerful 2000W motor for high suction power

    Powerful 2000W motor for high suction power

    2000 W motor generates max 420W suction power for a thorough clean every time.

    Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

    Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

    Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

    TriActive+ nozzle to deliver high performance on all floors

    TriActive+ nozzle to deliver high performance on all floors

    TriActive+ nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. It features a larger opening at the front to suck up larger debris while the specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Color
      Deep Black
      Product type
      Bagless vacuum cleaner
      Noise level (standard)
      < 82 dB
      Suction power
      420 W
      Dust capacity
      2L
      Warranty
      2 years
      Action radius
      10 m
      Input power (IEC)
      1800W
      Input power (max)
      2100W
      Motor Filter
      Lifetime washable filter
      Exhaust filter
      HEPA: Filters > 99,99%
      Tube coupling
      ActiveLock
      Carrying handle
      Front & Top
      Power control
      Yes
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic
      Wheel type
      Rubber
      Accessory storage
      Integrated storage
      Parking position
      Vertical & horizontal
      Technology
      PowerCyclone 8
      Cord length
      7 m

    • Design

      Sustainable package
      100% recycled materials

    • Accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive+ nozzle
      Included accessories
      Integrated brush, Crevice tool, Small nozzle

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      451 mm
      Product Width
      292 mm
      Product Height
      292 mm
      Package Length
      350 mm
      Package Width
      545 mm
      Package Height
      340 mm
      Package Weight
      9.386 kg
      Product Weight
      6.3 kg

    • Technical Specifications

      Voltage
      230 V
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Durability

      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Compatibility

      Relevant filter variant
      CP0616, CP0617

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    Awards

    • Dust pick-up on HF with crevice and filtration performances are tested in accordance with DIN EN60312-1:2013.
    • *Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.
    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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