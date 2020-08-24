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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        USB Flash Drive

        FM64FD170B/00

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

        See all benefits

        Swap files in a flash!

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        • 64GB

        • Motion Edition 2.0

        Easy opening and user friendly packaging

        The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.

        Activity indicator lights up when copying files

        An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

        Technical Specifications

        Manuals & Documentation

        Localized commercial leaflet

        • PDF file, 144.8 kB
        • 20 July 2026