2 year warranty
New
FY0700/30
Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 700
Genuine replacement filters for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses.
Compatible with 700 Series
In the box: 1 filter
Lifespan of 3 years
Original Philips filter
Replacement filter for Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series air purifiers: AC0710, AC0720, AC0721. You can find your air purifier model on the back of the device.
Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years (2), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.
Our foldable filter design saves packaging and uses 22% less plastic, reducing our carbon footprint (3).
(1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 um and 0.3 um, iUTA institute.
(2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
(3) Vs. FY0700 non-foldable packaging.