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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
PureProtect Lite 700 Series HEPA NanoProtect Filter
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FY0700/30
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Genuine replacement filters for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses. - English (US)
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