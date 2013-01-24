Easy and Effective
This iron makes your ironing easy and effective with lots of continuous steam. The durable ceramic soleplate glides well over all garments, and the 3x precision tip reaches the trickiest areas. With the Comfort iron, ironing is made simple See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.
Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It's non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.
Applying the steam boost will release a steam shot up to 100 g to remove even the toughest creases.
