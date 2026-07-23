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  • Iron-like results, without the hassle Iron-like results, without the hassle Iron-like results, without the hassle
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    Hybrid Iron and Steamer OneTurn

    GC215/26

    Iron-like results, without the hassle

    The Philips OneTurn hybrid iron/steamer delivers powerful, precise performance with ultimate convenience - no board, no wait, no leaks¹. Enjoy crisp, iron-like results twice as fast, in one sleek, easy-to-use solution.²

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    Hybrid Iron and Steamer OneTurn

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    See all Steam Iron

    Iron-like results, without the hassle

    Innovative Technology: smooth results, 2x faster²

    • Ultimate convenience: No setup, no hassle
    • Iron-like results, without the bulk
    • One Turn, 2 functions, Unlimited Freedom
    • Rotating head for precision or speed - your fabric, your choice
    • Compact, sleek design: fits beautifully into any home
    Ready to use in seconds: no board, no wait, no mess.

    Ready to use in seconds: no board, no wait, no mess.

    Powerful enough for full ironing sessions, yet ready in seconds for a last-minute touch-up, the compact Philips OneTurn makes garment care effortless. No setup, no waiting, just crisp, wrinkle-free results whenever you need them. The Soft Ironing Board features a board-inspired shape, a large ironing surface and an advanced 4-layer construction providing enhanced support, stability and moisture management for a more comfortable ironing experience. Foldable and easy to store thanks to its integrated Velcro strap, can be used both vertically and horizontally to suit different garments needs.⁴

    Iron-like results, without the bulk

    Iron-like results, without the bulk

    Experience full ironing power without the bulk of a traditional steam iron. Our innovative technology delivers powerful, consistent steam with guaranteed no leaks¹ for crisp, iron-like results on any fabric - from delicate silks to structured cottons.

    From iron to steamer with a simple turn

    From iron to steamer with a simple turn

    Crisp ironing and gentle steaming in one lightweight device. Seamlessly switch between horizontal ironing for structured pieces and vertical steaming for delicate garments with a simple turn. Consistent steam output (45g/min) at any angle ensures flawless results.

    Engineered for comfort and speed

    Engineered for comfort and speed

    OneTurn is 50% lighter and heats up faster than traditional steam irons². Small in size but big on performance, it's the perfect blend of speed, power, and convenience for modern lifestyles.

    Signature diamond soleplate: precision and speed

    Signature diamond soleplate: precision and speed

    Switch between precision and speed with our signature diamond shape soleplate. Use the I-shape for targeted touch-ups or the T-shape for one-stroke coverage. OneTurn adapts to your needs, offering the flexibility of a hybrid iron and steamer.

    OptimalTEMP technology; Guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics

    OptimalTEMP technology; Guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics

    With OptimalTEMP technology, you get one perfect temperature for all ironable fabrics. No temperature settings required - just glide from silk to denim with confidence.

    Experience effortless, silky-smooth gliding on any fabric

    Experience effortless, silky-smooth gliding on any fabric

    Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate features a titanium layer and 6-layer coating for smooth gliding. Non-stick, scratch-resistant, and easy to clean - designed for effortless movement across all fabrics.

    Powerful steam boost for the tough wrinkles

    Powerful steam boost for the tough wrinkles

    Tackle tough wrinkles with triple steam bursts (90g/min) that penetrate deep into fabric layers, smoothing even the most stubborn creases. Powerful ironing and steaming, ideal for thicker textiles and quick, last-minute touch-ups

    Detachable water tank: Quick refill, no interruptions

    Detachable water tank: Quick refill, no interruptions

    The 200 ml removable water tank allows for easy, spill-free refills and quick maintenance - no need to turn off the device. Just detach, refill, and continue steaming. For longer sessions, an additional 300 ml water tank is included, so you can iron more with fewer interruptions.

    Peace of mind with built-in Auto Shut-Off

    Peace of mind with built-in Auto Shut-Off

    After being left idle for 8 minutes, the built-in Auto Shut-Off activates, fully turning off the iron after 10 minutes. It helps prevent accidents and saves energy - keeping the home safe while reducing electricity use.

    Rinsing Function for optimal performance

    Rinsing Function for optimal performance

    Maintain peak performance with our rinsing system. Extend the life of your device and ensure consistent steam output over time.³

    Safe dock for storage and quick access

    Safe dock for storage and quick access

    Stylish and safe, the heat-resistant resting dock protects your surfaces and keeps your OneTurn ready between uses. Designed for easy storage and on-the-go convenience.

    Powerful steam performance, lower wattage.

    Powerful steam performance, lower wattage.

    Thanks to its innovative steam engine, OneTurn delivers the same powerful steam rate as traditional Philips steam irons (45 g/min) while operating at just 1800 W.⁴

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Hybrid Iron and Steamer
      Heat up time
      45 seconds
      Easy to set up and store
      Yes
      Rotating Head
      Yes
      Indicator light
      Yes
      Soleplate material
      Aluminum
      Rinsing Function
      Yes
      Soleplate name
      Steam Glide plus
      Calc clean reminder
      No
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      200 ml + 300 ml
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Low water warning
      No
      Steam Modes (ECO/MAX)
      Yes
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Power cord storage
      Yes
      Integrated power plug
      Yes
      Warranty/Guarantee
      2 years
      OptimalTEMP Technology
      Yes
      Steam boost function
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      Up to 1800 W⁵
      Pressure
      0.85 bar
      Steam Rate (Horizontal)
      45 g/min
      Steam Rate (Vertical)
      45 g/min
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes
      Steam boost
      90 g/min
      Voltage
      220-240 V

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Power On/Off Switch
      Yes
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Soleplate dimensions
      116.7(W)mm x 197.8(L)mm
      Product dimensions with steam plate at portrait orientation (WxHxL) (cm)
      12(W)cm x 17(H)cm x 34(L)cm
      Product dimensions with steam plate at landscape orientation (WxHxL) (cm)
      20(W)cm x 17(H)cm x 30(L)cm
      Package dimensions (WxHxL)
      19.5(W)cm x 22.6(H)cm x 38(L)cm
      Power cord length
      2.5 m
      Style mat dimensions (cm)
      45(W)cm x 69(L)cm
      Soft Board size (WxL) (cm)
      45(W)cm x 85(L)cm
      Soft Board weight (kg)
      1 kg
      Product Weight
      0.9 kg
      Total weight with packaging
      3.1 kg

    • Design

      Color
      Deep Azur (blue)
      Secondary color
      Louros

    • Accessories

      Resting dock
      Yes
      Included accessories
      Soft Board & 300ml water tank

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      Sustainable Packaging
      Recycled plastic used
      30.7%
      User Manual
      QSG
      Repairability index
      14.3
      Availability of replaceable parts
      10 years

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • ¹ For typical Household use. Regular maintenance is essential for optimal performance, Periodic rinsing is required
    • ² Compared to Philips steam irons with an average weight of 2 kg and a heat-up time of approximately 2 minutes
    • ³ It is recommended to use the rinsing function after every month of use to maintain good steaming performance. If you live in an area with hard water, use the function more frequently
    • ⁴ Based on Steamrate, compared to Philips Steam iron (DST6120) in default mode
    • ⁵ 1800W at 240V
    • ⁶ Only use the Soft Board on a flat, heat- and steam-resistant surface. Steam may damage or cause discoloration of certain material finishes or furniture
    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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