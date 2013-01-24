Home
GC310/35
  Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

    GC310/35

    Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

    This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron. See all benefits

      Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

      • 1000 W
      • Steam-on-demand
      • Brush
      No ironing board needed

      No ironing board needed

      By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

      Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

      Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

      Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

      Brush accessory for a smooth finish

      Brush accessory for a smooth finish

      Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

      Detachable water tank for easier filling

      Detachable water tank for easier filling

      Detachable water tank for easier filling.

      Ergonomic design for handheld operation

      Ergonomic design for handheld operation

      The handheld steamer is light and comfortable to use thanks to the ergonomic and compact design. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam.

      Fast heat up time

      Fast heat up time

      The steamer is ready to use within seconds.

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

      Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

      Removes cigarette, food and body odors

      Removes cigarette, food and body odors

      Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Steam output
        Yes
        Power
        1000  W
        Continuous steam output
        up to 20  g/min

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2  m
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks
        Water tank capacity
        60  ml
        Heat up time
        less than 1  min

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        34.7 x 12.9 x 12.2  cm
        Packaging dimensions
        38 x 12 x 15  cm
        Voltage
        220  V
        Weight of product
        0.660  kg
        Weight of product with package
        0.890  kg

      • Accessories

        Brush
        Yes

            • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.
